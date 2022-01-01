Prince William and Prince Harry unite to remember late friend

Prince William and Prince Harry have remembered their late friend Henry van Straubenzee in a joint statement.

Harry's classmate Henry tragically died in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 18.

Since 2009, the royals have served as patrons of The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, and last Thursday, William and Harry issued a letter to be read at the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert.

"As you gather under this roof tonight, the charity is supporting 51 nursery, primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been completed and over 35,000 children, each year, are benefitting by receiving education they wouldn't have otherwise had," the statement reads, according to Us Weekly.

The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, founded by Henry's family, supports education and fights poverty in Uganda.

"Henry's legacy will live on through the incredible achievements of what his mum and dad have accomplished over the years," the brothers continued. "For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humour."

William and Harry concluded their statement by wishing guests at the concert an "enjoyable evening and very Happy Christmas".

Neither brother attended the service. Last week, William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales travelled to Boston, Massachusett for The Earthshot Prize ceremony.