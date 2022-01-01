Charlotte Wells' Aftersun dominates British Independent Film Awards

- NEWS
Charlotte Wells' directorial debut Aftersun was the big winner at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) on Sunday.
The drama, which stars Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio as a father and daughter who go on holiday in Turkey, scooped seven awards at the prizegiving in London.
The feature received the night's top prize, Best British Independent Film, while Wells also won Best Director, The Douglas Hickox Award for Debut Director and Best Screenplay. It also took home three craft prizes: Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision.
Blue Jean, directed by Georgia Oakley, also received a boost in recognition, with the Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance awards going to Rosy McEwen and Kerrie Hayes, respectively, and Oakley winning Best Debut Screenwriter.
A new category was added to this year's BIFAs: Best Joint Lead Performance. Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright, who play twins who can only communicate with each other in The Silent Twins, received the newly created award.
The 2022 BIFAs were held at Old Billingsgate in London.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Best British Independent Film: Aftersun
Best Director: Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Screenplay: Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Lead Performance: Rosy McEwen - Blue Jean
Best Supporting Performance: Kerrie Hayes - Blue Jean
Best Joint Lead Performance: Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright - The Silent Twins
Best Ensemble Performance: Our River... Our Sky ensemble
Breakthrough Performance: Safia Oakley-Green - The Origin
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director): Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary: Kathryn Ferguson - Nothing Compares
Best Debut Screenwriter: Georgia Oakley - Blue Jean
Breakthrough Producer: Nadira Murray - Winners
The Raindance Discovery Award: Winners
Best International Independent Film: The Worst Person In The World
Best Feature Documentary: Nothing Compares
Best British Short Film: Too Rough
Best Cinematography: Gregory Oke - Aftersun
Best Editing: Blair McClendon - Aftersun
Best Effects: David Simpson - Men
Best Production Design: Helen Scott - Living
Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best Make-Up & Hair Design: Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O'Connell - Medusa Deluxe
Best Original Music: Matthew Herbert - The Wonder
Best Sound: Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge - Flux Gourmet
Best Music Supervision: Lucy Bright - Aftersun
Best Casting: Shaheen Baig - Blue Jean
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film: Samantha Morton
The Special Jury Prize: Open Door.