Sacha Baron Cohen revives Borat character during Kennedy Center Honors

Sacha Baron Cohen revived his Borat character to roast Donald Trump and Kanye West during the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.



The British comedian reprised his role as the controversial Kazakh journalist to make jokes at the former U.S. President's expense while honouring U2 onstage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.



Addressing current U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill in the audience, Borat said, "I know the president of US and A is here. Where are you, Mr Trump? You don't look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale. But I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono."



According to The Guardian, both Bidens were spotted smiling and laughing at the provocative jokes, which are typical for Borat but daring for the formal ceremony.



The actor, who is Jewish, then called out the rise of antisemitism in the country and the anti-Jewish comments made by Kanye, who recently took Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to have dinner with him and Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



"Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation," he joked. "Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!



"Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us."



He then sang a parody of U2's With or Without You, changing the lyrics to "with or without Jews", and quipped, "What's the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose without Jews."



In addition to Baron Cohen, Sean Penn, Eddie Vedder and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. during the band's segment of the ceremony.



The 2022 honourees also included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, and composer Tania León.



Clooney was celebrated by actors Don Cheadle, Matt Damon and Richard Kind and his father Nick Clooney, while Julia Roberts wore a dress bearing framed images of her co-star.



Elsewhere, Knight was honoured with performances by Garth Brooks and Patti LaBelle, Grant was feted by Sheryl Crow and Carlile, and León was celebrated by jazz pianist Jason Moran, singer Alicia Hall Moran and cellist Sterling Elliott.