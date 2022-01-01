Prince Harry implies Royal Family household leaks stories in new docuseries trailer

Prince Harry seemingly suggests the Royal Family institution leaks and plants stories about him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the latest trailer for Harry & Meghan.

In the second trailer for the bombshell docuseries, Harry alleges members of the household leak stories about him and his wife to the press.

"There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," he said, before one commentator stated, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," and another added, "It's about hatred, it's about race."

Alongside a montage of clips showing Meghan being hounded by paparazzi in a similar fashion to his late mother, Princess Diana, he continued, "It's a dirty game... the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy."

"I realised they're never going to protect you," Meghan added, to which Harry responded, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Harry's mother, then known as the Princess of Wales, died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France while her driver was fleeing paparazzi.

The trailer concluded with Harry dramatically teasing, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, a noted critic of Harry and Meghan, told his Twitter followers on Monday that he was "traumatised" by hearing his voice in the trailer. He can be heard saying Meghan "is becoming a royal rockstar" around the time of her engagement to Harry in late 2017.

"BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I'm traumatised by this exploitation," he tweeted.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released on Netflix on Thursday, and a further three will drop on 15 December.