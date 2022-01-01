Blake Shelton wants Neal McCoy to replace him on The Voice U.S.

Blake Shelton has nominated Neal McCoy to be his replacement on The Voice U.S.

In October, the country music star announced that he would be exiting the singing competition show after season 23.

While a successor has not yet been selected, in a recent tweet, Blake revealed that he has an idea of who should take up his spot.

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last,” he wrote. “So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy's hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?”

Season 23 is set to air next year.

Following Blake’s post, Neal responded with a quote tweet, writing on the social media platform, “How cool is this?”

Neal, 64, had hits in the 1990s with the songs No Doubt About It and Wink.