Michelle Yeoh praises Henry Cavill's 'amazing job' on The Witcher

Michelle Yeoh has weighed in on Henry Cavill's surprise exit from The Witcher.

During a recent interview for E! News, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star discussed the upcoming changes to the cast of the Netflix show.

While Henry played Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons, he confirmed in October that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over for season four.

"I think Henry did such an amazing job," Michelle said of the role in her interview. "Let's see what Liam has to bring, right? That's how it is."

The actress portrays Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Previously, Liam revealed he was "honoured" to be taking over from Henry in the project.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he posted on Instagram. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

A potential release date for season four has not yet been announced.