Hilary Duff reflects on teenage battle with eating disorder

Hilary Duff reflected on her "horrifying" battle with an eating disorder as a teenager.

During an interview for the January 2023 issue of Women's Health Australia, the former Lizzie McGuire actress and mom of two revealed she struggled with the issue for around a year when she was 17.

"Because of my career path, I (couldn't) help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny'," she recalled. "It was horrifying."

In other interviews in 2010 with Perez Hilton and in 2012 with Health, Duff confessed she "got pretty skinny" and weighed 98 pounds (44 kilograms). Her her hands "would cramp up a lot" because she wasn't getting the nutrition she needed.

However, Hilary was able to overcome the eating disorder and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Since hiring trainer Dominic Leeder, the Younger star has been focused on incorporating resistance training into her exercise routine.

"(I'm) appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," the 35-year-old continued. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."