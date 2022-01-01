John Travolta and Ted Danson pay tribute to Kirstie Alley

John Travolta and Ted Danson have paid tribute to their late co-star Kirstie Alley.



The Look Who's Talking and Cheers actress passed away on Monday at the age of 71 following a short battle with cancer.



After her children announced the news, Travolta wrote a short tribute to his frequent co-star and fellow Scientologist on Instagram.



"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote alongside a photo of Alley and an image of them together. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."



Travolta starred alongside Alley in 1989's Look Who's Talking and the sequels Look Who's Talking Too and Look Who's Talking Now.



Alley was also known for playing Rebecca Howe in TV sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993 alongside Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman, who gave statements to Deadline about their co-star's death.



Danson revealed that he watched Alley in an old episode of Cheers on a plane on Monday and learned she had died when he touched down.



"Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny," Danson said. "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."



Perlman described Alley as a "wonderful person and friend" and recalled the parties she used to invite the cast and crew to.



"I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much," she added.



Meanwhile, their co-star Grammer simply stated, "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."



Elsewhere, Alley's Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram, "She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."



Alley is survived by her children True, 30, and Lillie, 28.