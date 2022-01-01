Ashton Kutcher breaks down in tears over twin brother's near-death experience

Ashton Kutcher became emotional as he recalled the moment he almost lost his twin brother Michael in a new interview.



During his first joint interview with Michael on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That '70s Show actor recalled visiting his twin in hospital when he suffered heart failure as a teen.



"So then my dad comes, picks me up and it's like, 'We're going to go see your brother,' and I'm like, 'Everything is not okay,'" he remembered. "And he flatlines in the room. And I know that noise because now I've been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they're like, you've got to (get out) and they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, 'What the hell is going on?'"



Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy, needed a heart transplant as a teenager and later suffered a "random blood clot".



Elsewhere in the interview, Ashton admitted that he couldn't fathom why he got "to be this lucky" when Michael had so many health issues. After drifting apart for a while, the brothers experienced a turning point when Michael told Ashton to stop feeling bad for him.



"He looked at me and he said, 'Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less,'" Ashton shared. "He said, 'This is the only life I've ever known, so stop feeling sorry for the only thing I have.' And that then created an entire shift back to where I think we are today, which is straight-up equals."



The 44-year-old also reflected on his battle with vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, in 2020.



"I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," he revealed in the preview clip. "When you have this face to face with death you instantly lock into what are you doing with today?"



The Checkup With Dr. David Agus debuts via Paramount+ on Tuesday.