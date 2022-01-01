Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, lawyers for the reality TV star applied for the protection order after Andre Persaud showed up at her home three times in August.

Kardashian insisted she was concerned for her safety as he claimed to be armed.

In addition, the SKIMS founder's legal team also alleged Persaud had written about her on social media.

In one post, he "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically".

Kardashian was granted the five-year order on Monday. Persaud was banned from contacting the 42-year-old and ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from her. He was also prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The mother of four has not yet publicly commented on the case.