Jack O'Connell kept the book close at hand on Lady Chatterley's Lover

Jack O'Connell stayed true to the book while working on 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'.

The 32-year-old actor stars opposite Emma Corrin in the new adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's novel of the same name from French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and revealed that the source material was always close at hand during the making of the film.

Jack told Collider: "We kept it close by, constantly. It was on set with us. It was just a goldmine of a book that we had to constantly refer to. If we were approaching scenes, and you always have questions, it doesn't matter how good the writing is, but we had this little guide with us, which was immensely informing.

"To become familiar with the book and become a fan of the book, you get an insight as to how important a piece of literature this was, and still is."

The movie features intimate scenes between Jack and Emma as Oliver Mellors and Lady Chatterley and the 'SAS: Rogue Heroes' star explained that rehearsal time was key for the pair to form a bond.

He explained: "The rehearsal period was paramount to that, just to get to the end of that two weeks and feel like there was a level of trust between us.

"Like most people, I enjoy a nice, happy environment to work in, where ideas are welcome, and you feel free within that, which is lovely. That's not always the case, but when you get it, it's lovely, and I definitely think that Emma and I share that.

"After those first two weeks of rehearsing, there was a level of trust and a shared sense of humour. Finding similar things funny was vital for us, just to make what was happening light, and I felt supported throughout."