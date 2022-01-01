Kirstie Alley passed away after brief battle with colon cancer

Kirstie Alley's representative has confirmed she died of colon cancer.

The Cheers star's children announced on social media on Monday evening that their mother had died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer, which they said had been discovered "only recently".

On Tuesday, the Look Who's Talking star's rep revealed to People that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer before her death.

In their statement, Alley's children True, 30, and Lillie, 28, thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida for caring for their mother.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they commented in their message. "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

The Drop Dead Gorgeous star had not been seen in public for quite some time, with her last known image appearing in a video in early September as she promoted her Cameo profile.

Alley adopted True and Lillie during her marriage to actor Parker Stevenson between 1983 and 1997.

The former Baywatch star paid tribute to his ex-wife on Instagram, writing, "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed."