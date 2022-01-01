John David Washington shares acting advice dad Denzel Washington gave him

John David Washington has shared the best piece of acting advice given to him by his father Denzel Washington.

The Tenet actor is currently appearing opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks in the Broadway production of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, John David revealed that his parents - Denzel and Pauletta Washington - have been very supportive of his foray into theatre, though he admitted his mum still has notes for him even after seeing the play "29 times".

"They're great supportive parents. My father talks about owning his space and believing what you're saying. My mother is the same way," he said.

Host Stephen then queried what "owning the space" means, to which John David explained, "Just standing strong and not being afraid to stay still and deliver the lines at times and then don't be afraid to move, turn and talk to your partner at times.

"Finding your power spots on stage that feel the most comfortable and natural for the character to be in when delivering a certain part of the monologue or the conversation."

Elsewhere in the chat, John David noted that he treats his lines in The Piano Lesson "like Shakespeare" and also divulged the advice his mentor Stephen Henderson once gave him.

"He told me, 'Don't get it right, get it true,'" the 38-year-old recounted. "So instead of aiming your performance, try to be as truthful as possible."

Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the revival of The Piano Lesson is set to run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre until late January.