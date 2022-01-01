Michelle Yeoh wants to win an Oscar

Michelle Yeoh has set her sights on winning an Academy Award.

On Tuesday, editors at TIME magazine revealed that the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress had been selected to receive the title of Icon of the Year for 2022.

In an accompanying interview, Yeoh was asked how she felt about potentially being in the running for an Oscar for her performance as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While noting that the idea was "overwhelming", the Malaysia-born star believes it is time for an Asian actress to win the Best Actress accolade.

"I've thought about it. And not just me - I feel like my full Asian community has thought about it. They come up to me and they say, 'You're doing it for us,'" she said, before adding of the validation it gives her. "It's not about needing it. It's that feeling that you don't have to explain: it's love from other people. My arms are out open."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Yeoh admitted that she doesn't think she receives the same opportunities as other top actresses.

"I do look at all my peers - Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren - and go, 'Oh God, I envy all the different opportunities you get to showcase your talent again and again,'" the 60-year-old added. "When you get an opportunity like this, you have to pour your heart and soul into it, because you don't know when the next chance is. I think that is my biggest fear: Please don't let this be the one and only."

Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards are to be announced on 24 January.