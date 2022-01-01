Kate Winslet dismisses rumours of The Holiday sequel in the works

Kate Winslet addressed rumours a sequel to The Holiday was in the works.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Tuesday, The Holiday star was asked to confirm or deny reports a sequel to the 2006 movie was upcoming.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Holiday was a minor theatrical hit at the time of its release, with more than $200 million (£164 million) in global ticket sales on a $85 million (£70 million) budget.

Addressing the sequel rumours, Winslet explained, "I read something about that, but it's the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that.” She added, “Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

In the original film, movie-trailer producer Amanda (Cameron Diaz) offers up her Los Angeles mansion in exchange for a holiday, which columnist Iris (Kate) responds to with an offer to swap out her English country cottage. During their visits, Amanda falls in love with Iris’s brother, while Iris falls for a friend of Amanda’s ex.

Reports of a possible sequel arose after a performance of The Holiday in Concert in London.