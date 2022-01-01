Whoopi Goldberg reveals clause in her will to prevent biopics after her death

Whoopi Goldberg has barred any unauthorised films about her life from being made after her death.

In a Tuesday episode of The View, The Sister Act star, 67, revealed her will stipulated certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.

During a debate about the ethics of Andrew Dominik's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, co-host Sunny Hostin claimed after Whoopi dies, people would be clamouring for a biographical film about her.

Hostin began, via Just Jared, “It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she’s such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films.”

The actress responded, “Actually they’re not,” explaining, “They’re not going to make films, because in my will it says, ‘Unless you speak to my family, try it.’ Try it.”

According to The US Sun, the previous day, Goldberg chastised her co-hosts for sexualising their guest, rapper Common, during a conversation about breakdancing.

“You know what? Leave Common alone,” she sternly remarked.