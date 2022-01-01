Drew Barrymore wants to star in Planes Trains and Automobiles remake with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore expressed her desire to work with Adam Sandler again.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the rom-com duo discussed the possibility of working on a movie together again.

Calling Adam “the best cinematic soulmate and partner”, Drew suggested he joined her and Cameron Diaz’s dream of remaking the 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

“Her and I did discuss remaking Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,’” Drew remarked, via Fox News Digital.

She added her ideal role was Del Griffith in the movie - a part originally helmed by John Candy.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles starred Steve Martin and John Candy and followed the duo on a three-day odyssey trying to get back to their family for Thanksgiving after their flight was diverted.

The actress also appeared on the podcast Chicks in the Office, where she expressed her desire to co-star in another film with Adam.

“I want to do another movie with Sandler,” she revealed. “We’ve done it every 10 years, and it’s about to be 10 years.”

She continued, “I think that would make me so happy.”

Drew and Adam first starred together in 1998’s The Wedding Singer, then joined forces again for 2004’s 50 First Dates, and most recently teamed up for Blended in 2014.