Lea Michele received 'beautiful letter' from Barbra Streisand about Funny Girl performance

Lea Michele recently received a "beautiful letter" from original Funny Girl actress Barbra Streisand.

The Glee star, who is currently playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, has revealed she was presented with a "very sweet" note from Streisand, who originated the role, when she arrived at the New York theatre recently.

"I got to work the other day and my dresser... had this, like, gold envelope," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. "It was, I don't know, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, like getting invited.

"And I just knew, and I was like, 'Is it from Barbra?' And she said it was. And it was very sweet, she wrote me this beautiful letter. But one thing she said in it... She was like, 'It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?' And I just, like, fell to my knees and I called (Glee creator) Ryan Murphy, my mom, (best friend) Jonathan Groff, and (Funny Girl director) Michael Mayer."

However, after sharing the news with her loved ones, Michele began to wonder if somebody was pulling an elaborate prank, so she checked her letter against one her co-star Ramin Karimloo received from Streisand earlier in the production's run.

"I snuck into his room, found the copy of his letter, and then just made sure that the writing was the same, and it was!" she explained. "So that was all I needed."

Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in September. Streisand portrayed the character in the original 1964 production and the 1968 movie adaptation, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar.