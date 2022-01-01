Stephen Graham and Harris Dickinson cast in Blitz

Stephen Graham and Harris Dickinson have joined the cast of 'Blitz'.

The pair have been added to the ensemble for Sir Steve McQueen's upcoming World War II feature with Saoirse Ronan already attached to the project.

Erin Kellyman, Kathy Burke and newcomer Elliott Heffernan will also star in the Apple TV+ movie that is about to go into production in London.

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller is also making his feature film debut in the project.

'Blitz' is written, directed and produced by McQueen with Heffernan starring in the lead role.

The plot is being kept under wraps but the title refers to the German aerial bombing campaign against Britain during the early 1940s. London sustained significant damage during the raids and in response, the government introduced measures including lockdowns, blackouts and the evacuation of children to the countryside.

McQueen's production company Lammas Park are producing the film alongside Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

The filmmaker's previous credits include '12 Years a Slave', 'Widows' and the anthology series 'Small Axe'.

Meanwhile, Harris recently revealed that he would be open to playing James Bond.

The 'Triangle of Sadness' actor has been tipped as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 and would jump at the opportunity if he was asked to portray the legendary spy.

Harris, 26, said: "One of my friends called me the other day and was like: 'Mate, are you Bond?' I'm always ready.

"I would welcome the opportunity. I think it can be a wonderful role and I love what Daniel Craig did with it."