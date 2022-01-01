Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex honoured with Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday.



The royals attended the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation's annual Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday to receive the honour and take part in an onstage discussion with Kennedy's daughter Kerry, the nonprofit's president.



"I actually just thought we were going on a date night, so I find it quite weird we're sharing the room with 1,500 people," Harry joked. "We don't get out much because our kids are so small and young so this is completely unexpected. But it's nice to share date night with all of you, thank you for coming."



During the discussion, Kerry asked Meghan why she revealed she suffered from suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021.



The 41-year-old admitted it "wasn't an easy decision to make" but she didn't want "anyone to feel alone".



"We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience," she said, reports Page Six. "It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you're not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out."



During the gala, the royals announced that their Archewell Foundation has partnered with RFKHR to launch a new category in the latter organisation's annual Speak Truth to Power video competition.



The first-ever Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film will be awarded to a submission which harnesses the power of visual storytelling to highlight a woman who has uplifted her community. The winner will be announced during the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York in June.



The other honorees at the 2022 Ripple of Hope gala were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, late basketball player Bill Russell and businessmen Michael Polsky, Brian Moynihan, and Frank Baker.