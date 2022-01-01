Brendan Fraser starved himself for George of the Jungle

Brendan Fraser starved himself so much while filming George of the Jungle that his "brain was misfiring".



During an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series with Adam Sandler, The Mummy star revealed the dangerous diet he undertook to become the lean, muscular Tarzan-style George in the 1997 comedy.



"I was waxed, greased, starved of carbohydrates," he recalled. "I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. (I was) banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night."



The Whale actor also noted his skimpy wardrobe when his Airheads co-star remarked on his "very jacked" appearance in the movie.



"The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe," Brendan said. "George eats bananas and swings around all day and he wears a loincloth."



George of the Jungle starred Brendan, Leslie Mann, and Thomas Haden Church. It raked in more than $170 million (£140 million) at the worldwide box office.