Jenna Ortega reveals she had Covid-19 while filming Wednesday dance scene

Jenna Ortega has revealed she pushed through Covid-19 symptoms to film her viral dance scene in Wednesday.

In one of the most memorable scenes in the new Netflix show, Jenna's character Wednesday Addams busts out quirky moves to The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck at a school dance.

The Scream actress revealed in a recent interview with NME that she performed the dance, which she choreographed herself, while sick with Covid-19 symptoms.

"I'm not a dancer and I'm sure that's obvious. I'd gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could... it's crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film," she shared.

"I woke up and - it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad - I had the body aches. I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

The actress and the Wednesday crew have come under fire online for filming the scene when she likely had the contagious coronavirus.

Representatives for MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, told NME via email that "strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set".

After she recovered from Covid-19, the 20-year-old asked if she could redo the scene but they didn't have time.