Chrishell Stause blasts People's Choice Awards organisers for denying her a plus-one

Chrishell Stause has slammed the organisers of the People's Choice Awards for not allowing her to bring her partner G Flip as her plus-one.

The Selling Sunset star, who was nominated for The Reality TV Star of 2022 prize, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to vent her frustration about allegedly being denied a plus-one for her Australian musician partner.

"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf (what the f**k). Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu (f**k you)," she tweeted.

The 41-year-old explained that she fought for G Flip, who is non-binary, to be her date for a while leading up to the ceremony but kept being told she could only bring a Selling Sunset co-star as her plus-one. However, when she got to the show, Chrishell realised that all of her co-stars had already been invited and some were allowed to bring guests.

She continued, "EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty (sic) star and yet they said NO. Again fu."

"If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…," she wrote, followed by a GIF of someone shouting: "What was the reason?!"

Replying to a user, she tweeted, "Why would some have a plus one and not me who was individually nominated from the cast... I just really hate bulls**t. Clearly what I was told was not the reason and no one tried to clear it up. I love the idea of the 'people’s choice' but this Hollywood game is f**ked."

Chrishell was the only Selling Sunset star to be nominated for the category, but she lost out to Khloé Kardashian.

The awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.