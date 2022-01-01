Jennifer Lawrence refused to lose weight for role in The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence was once pressured to lose weight for her role in The Hunger Games.

The actress played Katniss Everdeen in the film series between 2012 and 2015, with the popular sci-fi action movies going on to become one of Hollywood's highest-grossing franchises.

But during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety, Jennifer recalled how she flat-out refused to change her appearance when producers asked her to lose weight for the part.

"In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was, 'How much weight are you going to lose?'" she recounted. "Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don't know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can't because they're not a certain weight. And I can't let that seep into my brain either."

Jennifer didn't detail who exactly asked her to lose weight.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer congratulated Viola on the success of her new film The Woman King.

In the historical epic, the Fences actress plays a general who trains the next generation of warriors in a protected West African kingdom.

"I want to circle back to you being The Woman King. I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work - because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," the Causeway star continued. "And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies."