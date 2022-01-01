Jennifer Lawrence has experienced guilt 'every day' since becoming a mum

Jennifer Lawrence has felt guilty "every day" since becoming a mother earlier this year.

During a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety magazine, the Don't Look Up actress confessed that she often questions her abilities as a parent.

Jennifer and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed son Cy in February.

"Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty," she said. "I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"

To help soothe Jennifer, Viola insisted her emotions were very normal and revealed that she once even accidentally locked her daughter Genesis, now 12, in a car.

In response, the 32-year-old candidly admitted that she forgot to buckle Cy into his car seat recently.

"I drove around with mine, didn't realise he wasn't buckled into the car seat. He was just teetering around, just flying. OK, great! Good to know that we all almost killed our kids," Jennifer sighed.