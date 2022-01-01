Sadie Sink lied about 'rollerblading experience' to get on Stranger Things

Sadie Sink revealed she lied to The Duffer Brothers to get a role on Stranger Things.



During a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Stranger Things star admitted she lied during the show’s audition process so she would get her part.



“I joined the show in season two and I was a fan of season one before,” the actress told Jimmy Kimmel, via Just Jared. “All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and then I found out that I got the role.”



Sadie recalled being told the news during “speech and debate practice”, before moving on to the next step. She was 14 years old during the audition process.



“They sent a skateboard to my house the next day and I had to learn how to do that,” she added. “I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie.”



She continued, “And the two don’t go hand-in-hand, so I don’t know why I thought that would mean anything.”



While practicing on the skateboard, Sadie “had no idea how to do it and I really didn’t like it, because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey”.



Sadie portrays Max in the show, entering in Stranger Things’ second season and continuing in her role through to the series’ upcoming fifth and final season.