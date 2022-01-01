Toni Collette announces separation from Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette and her husband Dave Galafassi are getting a divorce.



The Knives Out star and her husband of almost 20 years posted a joint statement on her Instagram account on Wednesday night in which they announced their split.



"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," the statement read. "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully."



Toni and Dave's statement captioned a photo of flowers arranged into the words "PEACE & LOVE" hung on a wall by an escalator.



Their announcement was released shortly after the Daily Mail published photos of Dave kissing another woman on Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia.



Before Toni shared the post, she added a quote on her Instagram Stories which reads, "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."



Toni met the musician in 2002 and they married in January 2003. They share two children: 14-year-old Sage and 11-year-old Arlo.



After living in Los Angeles for years, the Australian actress returned home to Sydney with her family in 2019.