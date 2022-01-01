Leah Remini reacts to Kirstie Alley's death following years-long Scientology feud

Leah Remini has responded to the news of Kirstie Alley's death.

The Cheers actress passed away on Monday at the age of 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer.

She had been embroiled in a very public feud with The King of Queens actress for years after Leah left the Church of Scientology in 2013. Kirstie was a Scientologist from 1979 until her death.

In an interview published on Wednesday in Rolling Stone, Leah expressed her sadness over the news of Kirstie's passing.

"The news of Kirstie Alley's passing is very sad," she said, adding that she was thinking about Kirstie's children, William True and Lillie, who are both Scientologists.

"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom," Leah continued. "I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization."

Leah has written a book and created a documentary series about her time with the Church of Scientology and currently co-hosts a podcast about it.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she revealed she had "lost friends" as a result of her departure, referring to how Scientologists allegedly practised "disconnection", in which current members were not able to speak with former members.

During an interview with Howard Stern in December 2013, Kirstie called Leah a "bigot" for her remarks and insisted those who leave the faith are not "shunned" by followers.