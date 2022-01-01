Prince Harry calls Nazi uniform scandal 'biggest mistake' of his life

Prince Harry has named his Nazi uniform scandal the "biggest mistake" of his life.

During the third instalment of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the British royal reflected on the outrage caused when he was pictured wearing the outfit with a swastika armband to a costume party in early 2005.

Harry issued a public statement apologising for his behaviour at the time, and as part of the episode, he confessed he "felt so ashamed" about the moment.

"It was probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards," he said.

Referring to the headlines about the incident, Harry noted that the situation made him want to do all he could to "make it right".

Accordingly, he made an appointment with the Chief Rabbi in London and spoke to a Holocaust survivor in Berlin, Germany, and those encounters had a "profound impact" on him.

"I could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from that," the 38-year-old added.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will drop on 15 December.