Meghan, Duchess of Sussex slams half-sister Samantha Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has hit out at her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle.

During the third instalment of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the 41-year-old took aim at her sibling for making headlines in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan claimed she hadn't seen her father Thomas Markle's daughter "for over a decade" and had little to no relationship with her.

"Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere," she said. "I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? I hadn't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"

However, Samantha denied Meghan's story.

"Samantha Markle maintains that she and Meghan had a close relationship until 2018 and that the media fabricated quotes that have been attributed to her," she said in a statement to the documentary makers.

Despite the tension between Meghan and Samantha, the royal "hit it off" with the 58-year-old's daughter Ashleigh Hale, who was raised by her paternal grandparents.

"We both craved the same thing," the mother-of-two continued. "I wanted a sister, and she was like a little sister."

Meghan also revealed that she was advised not to invite Ashleigh to her wedding due to the negative press generated by Samantha.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will drop on 15 December.