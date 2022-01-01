Paris Hilton has eggs 'stocked and ready' for IVF transfer

Paris Hilton has "tonnes" of eggs reading and waiting for her to start vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments.

The former Simple Life star and her husband Carter Reum have been open about their desire to start a family.

And during an interview with People at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday, Paris revealed that she wants to become a mum in 2023.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet of starting the egg freezing process back in 2020. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tonnes of them just waiting."

Last month, Paris's mum Kathy Hilton hit headlines when she claimed the heiress and businessman were struggling to conceive.

But since then, the blonde star has insisted that she and Carter simply "wanted to give themselves some time" before trying for a baby.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," the 41-year-old added.

Paris and Carter tied the knot in November 2011.