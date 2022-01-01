Dylan Minnette and Lydia Night split after four years together

Lydia Night announced that she and Dylan Minnette have split after four years of dating.

In a Thursday announcement on her Instagram Story, The Regrettes frontwoman wrote she and the 13 Reasons Why actor had separated.

Lydia, 22, and Dylan, 25, first sparked romance rumours in October 2018 after being spotted together at Knott’s Dairy Farm. They became Instagram official one month later when Lydia posted a black-and-white selfie of the two together.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation and I’d rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” Lydia expressed. “We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives.”

She concluded her statement by asking fans to “please respect” the former couple’s “privacy during this time”.

Dylan did not comment on the breakup, but seemingly deleted his Instagram photos.