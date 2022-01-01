Al Roker 'so incredibly grateful' to be home from second stint in hospital

Al Roker is home from his second stint in hospital.



Fans were concerned when the weatherman abruptly left the Today show in mid-November, and he later revealed he was in the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.



Though he had to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, he was discharged in time to celebrate the holiday at home with his family.



The next day, Al was rushed back to hospital, where he would spend nearly the next two weeks.



Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb informed viewers of Al's second hospitalisation "due to some complications" by saying at the time, "He's resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."



On Thursday, Al took to Instagram to tell fans he was "home", and feeling thankful.



"So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Al wrote, captioning a photo of himself, his wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their daughter Leila, 24.



Hours before, Al posted a photo of the sunrise taken from his hospital room, captioning it, "Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge... God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."