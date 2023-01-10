Jerrod Carmichael to host 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named as next year's Golden Globes host.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the awards show, announced on Thursday that the comedian will front the 2023 ceremony.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

"Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style," added Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. "We're all thrilled to have him host this year's show."

Fans may recognise Carmichael from his stand-up special Rothaniel or his sitcom, The Carmichael Show. He has also appeared in films such as Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Transformers: The Last Knight and The Meddler.

The Golden Globe Awards is a three-hour telecast celebrating achievements in television and film.

Next year's awards ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and streamed live on NBC and Peacock on 10 January. The nominations will be announced on Monday.

The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised due a boycott of the HFPA over issues with its membership. The ceremony took place privately.