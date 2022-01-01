Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recalls moment she believed father's phone was 'compromised'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has recalled the moment she began to believe Thomas Markle's phone was "compromised".

During the third instalment of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the 41-year-old recalled how she began to become suspicious that someone else had access to her father's phone in the days leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

During one conversation, Meghan confronted him over claims that he had been paid by tabloid editors to stage photos.

"On that call, I'd said to him, 'Look, if they can't stop this story then it's going to come out tomorrow, so why don't we send someone to your house right now to get you out of there. Because if that's the case then your house will be swarmed by media. We'll get you out,'" she said, before remembering how Thomas commented that he had "things to do".

"It felt really cagey... When we hung up, I looked at Harry and said, 'I don't know why but I don't believe him,'" the mother-of-two continued.

In addition, Meghan shared that she learned her father wouldn't be attending her wedding via TMZ. Thomas did not travel to the U.K. for the ceremony because he was recovering from heart surgery.

And while the 78-year-old was in the hospital, Meghan claimed that she received an odd text from his phone.

"It was really weird. You know how people text, right?" she asked. "My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and this (text) was just the opposite and it called me 'Meghan'.

"I was like, 'He's never called me Meghan in any day I've lived on this planet.' Everyone calls me Meg. So then, we knew his phone had been compromised."

Thomas has not yet commented on the claims.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will drop on 15 December.