Matt Damon and Casey Affleck starring in The Instigators

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are to star in 'The Instigators'.

The pair are set to pull off another heist after working together on the 'Ocean's' trilogy in the new movie for Apple Original Films that will be directed by Doug Liman.

Matt and Casey's brother Ben Affleck are producing through their newly-announced banner Artists Equity, together with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh for his banner The Walsh Company.

The film tells the story of two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists when a robbery goes wrong. The script has been penned by Chuck MacLean with Casey, Robinov and Graham having a hand in the development of the screenplay.

Damon and the Affleck brothers have a long-standing relationship that began with the Oscar-winning 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting'. The trio featured in the movie that was written by Ben and Matt.

The project is the latest to be made by the pair's Artists Equity studio and Ben recently explained how he wanted to focus on quality films as he aimed a dig at Netflix for their "assembly line process" of making movies.

The 50-year-old actor said: "If you ask (Netflix co-CEO and chairman) Reed Hastings... he'd say, 'Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.'

"I'm sure there's wisdom in that and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?' There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough – you just can't do it."

Ben continued: "It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process.

"(Netflix's head of original films) Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like... but it's an impossible job."