Kristen Stewart to serve as jury president at Berlin International Film Festival

Kristen Stewart has been tapped to lead the jury of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Twilight actress has signed up to watch all the films selected to compete in Germany's annual festival and decide which one should win the Golden Bear for best movie.

"We're excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task. She's one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between US and Europe," said festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a statement.

Kristen has been a regular on the film festival circuit in recent years - she attended the Cannes Film Festival with David Cronenberg's project Crimes of the Future earlier this year and she went to the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and 2021 to support her movies, Seberg and Spencer, in which she portrayed actress Jean Seberg and late royal Diana, Princess of Wales.

The 32-year-old has also had festival jury experience - she served as a juror at Cannes in 2018 alongside Cate Blanchett.

The panel of jurors supporting Kristen in Berlin has yet to be announced.

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival runs from 16 to 26 February.