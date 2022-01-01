Bam Margera hospitalised with pneumonia

Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalised with pneumonia.



The former Jackass star was reportedly admitted to a hospital in San Diego, California earlier this week with the condition, which is characterised as the swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs.



According to TMZ, the 43-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the facility and was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.



Although he is suffering from "a very serious case" of pneumonia, a source told the publication that Bam's condition is stable.



Bam has suffered from substance abuse issues for many years. In May, he announced he had completed a one-year drug and alcohol rehab programme, but by August, his family announced on social media he was in treatment again.



The skateboarder was fired from the fourth Jackass movie, 2022's Jackass Forever, after testing positive for prescription medication Adderall on set, breaching a "wellness agreement" written into his contract. He sued Paramount, his co-star Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze over his termination and the lawsuit was settled privately earlier this year.