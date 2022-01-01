Selma Blair doesn't feel bitter over lack of acting work

Selma Blair doesn't feel any bitterness about her lack of acting offers.



The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) - which can lead to physical and mental problems - back in 2018, and although she thinks that her condition has damaged her career, Selma isn't bitter about the situation.



The actress - whose film credits include 'Legally Blonde', 'Hellboy' and 'Cruel Intentions' - explained: "I don't know how much I've said 'Oh my God, I'm willing to be on a set all day.'"



Despite her health issues, Selma is keen to return to making big-budget movies.



The Hollywood star told the BBC: "I hope that my own knowledge of what I can handle can be a strength for me, because the people you work with do want to know what you can handle."



Selma first revealed news of her diagnosis via a social media post in 2018.



The actress also discussed some of the day-to-day challenges that she faces with MS, including having a "foggy" memory.



Selma - who has an 11-year-old son called Arthur - said in a lengthy post on Instagram: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends (sic)"