Aubrey Plaza admits The White Lotus character hit 'close to home'

Aubrey Plaza has revealed her character in The White Lotus is probably the closest to her true personality.



After finding fame playing quirky characters, the Parks and Recreation star was cast as "normie" Harper in the second season of Mike White's anthology series. While Harper might seem different to her usual roles, the actress insisted to GQ that the uptight lawyer is the character she has related to the most throughout her career so far.



"I'm so much more normal than people think I am," she told GQ. "This character is me. It's probably the first project that I've ever done that I'm like, 'Whoa, this is really close to home.'"



She explained that she and Harper are both in longterm relationships, have no children, and don't watch TV show Ted Lasso.



"I've been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect," she shared. "No offence to Ted Lasso. Whatever's super popular, I'm always like, no. I have an aversion to things that everybody else is doing."



White told the publication he knew he could show viewers a new side of Plaza with Harper, a character he created specifically for her.



"Obviously, Aubrey plays deadpan, she plays to the humorous aspects of her dark side," he said. "But the more you know her, you realise she's very big-hearted and, in a way, insecure. The classic somebody who is projecting strength, but the vulnerability is so palpably there. I just felt like it would be fun to capture some of that, something that I haven't seen her do."



Plaza has been in a relationship with filmmaker Jeff Baena since 2011 and they got married in 2020.



The season finale of The White Lotus airs on Sunday.