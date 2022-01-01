Diane Kruger took time to master 'cadence' of Marlowe dialogue

Diane Kruger found the "cadence" of the dialogue in Marlowe tricky to master.

Set in the late 1930s, The Bridge actress plays glamorous heiress Clare Cavendish in the neo-noir thriller, which also stars Liam Neeson as private detective Philip Marlowe.

Reflecting on taking the role in an interview for the January 2023 issue of Tatler, Kruger confessed the hardest aspect of her role was nailing her character's accent.

"(Director) Neil Jordan was very precise in what he wanted. He was very adamant about the rhythm of speech. There's a different cadence," she said. "It's not an easy dialogue to learn because it feels dated, right? I must say, 'Hello, Mr Marlowe' 5,000 times in a scene."

And while the dialogue was a challenge, Diane felt right at home on set.

"I love that old-Hollywood feel. (When) you're on those movie sets, everything's beautiful and those costumes and old cars... It just feels like you're in a movie," the 46-year-old smiled.

Marlowe, also starring Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming, is slated to open in U.S. cinemas in February.