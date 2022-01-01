Aubrey Plaza honours late Parks and Recreation co-star Helen Slayton-Hughes

Aubrey Plaza has led tributes to Parks and Recreation actress Helen Slayton-Hughes.

Family members announced that the actress, perhaps best known for playing Ethel Beavers on the TV series, died at the age of 92 on 7 December.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aubrey honoured her late co-star.

"It was always Ethel Beavers. Always," she wrote. "You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up."

Over the course of her career, Helen also made appearances in TV shows such as New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.