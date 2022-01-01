Kevin McHale slams Glee docuseries for not involving cast

Kevin McHale spoke out against the new docuseries The Price of Glee.

The Glee star took to Twitter on Saturday to dispel the theory his co-stars were involved in the making of Discovery+ docuseries The Price of Glee.

Kevin played Archie Abrams on Glee - a musical comedy-drama television series that aired on the Fox network in the United States from 19 May 2009 to 20 March 2015.

After the three-part docuseries was announced via Deadline, a Twitter user reposted the announcement link and told followers that “yes cast and crew are involved” in the series, referencing the Glee cast.

Kevin replied to the tweet, “Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of. This is (trash).”

In another tweet, the actor continued, “This was the nice version, ftr (for the record). Don’t make me speak on this again.”

The Price of Glee is set to discuss the deaths of Glee cast members Mark Salling, Naya Rivera, and Cory Monteith, as well as on-set bullying allegations levelled against star Lea Michele. It will launch on 16 January 2023.