Dame Julie Andrews cast doubt on her returning for The Princess Diaries 3

Dame Julie Andrews doubts she will be reprising her role in 'The Princess Diaries 3'.

The Hollywood legend portrayed Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen regent of Genovia, in the pair of Disney films alongside Anne Hathaway as her granddaughter Mia Thermopolis, but she believes their ages make it impossible for them to return as the queen and princess.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, 87-year-old Andrews said: “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible.

“It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

Last month, it was confirmed that Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for the upcoming third instalment of the film franchise, which is said to be a continuation of the series as opposed to a reboot.

But Hathaway does not yet have a deal to return to the movie.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that it is hoped she will join the cast if the film moves forward with production.

The month prior, Hathaway, 40, admitted she is "pulling" for a third film in the franchise.

She said: "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it.

"If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Garry Marshall's original coming-of-age comedy came out in 2001 and the sequel in 2004.

But in June, Andrews insisted it is "too late" to make another 'Princess Diaries' movie.

She said: "I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And [director] Garry Marshall then did leave us. Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

Earlier this year, Hathaway hailed 'The Princess Diaries' one of the "greatest gifts" of her life.

She said: "That movie is one of the greatest gifts of my life and always will be. It’s really something to think how loved it is after all these years. It makes people feel comfort. It makes people feel safe. It makes people laugh and they keep discovering it even now. And I was so cared for by Garry Marshall.

"He watched out for me and was so lovely and made me feel like I had worth.

"I never experienced anything a 17-year-old shouldn’t experience nor was I ever put in a position that a 17-year-old shouldn’t be put in. That shouldn’t make you lucky – and it shouldn’t need to be said – but it was. And it does."