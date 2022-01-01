Bam Margera released from hospital following battle with pneumonia

Bam Margera has been released from hospital following treatment for pneumonia and Covid-19.



It was reported on Friday that the former Jackass star had been admitted to a hospital in San Diego, California last week with pneumonia, which is characterised as the swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs.



Editors at TMZ reported that the 43-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the facility and was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.



Over the weekend, Bam announced he had been discharged from the hospital.



"I'm out!" he wrote alongside a photo of him and his friend Johnny. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."



Bam's family previously confirmed the skateboarder's hospitalisation on his behalf via his Instagram page on Friday evening.



"Bam was recently hospitalized," their statement began. "Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers. The Margera Family."