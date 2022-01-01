The Banshees of Inisherin leads 2023 Golden Globes nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the 2023 Golden Globes nominees with eight nods.

The dark comedy, about feuding friends, landed nominations for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh, Best Score for Carter Burwell, Best Actor - Comedy or Musical for Colin Farrell and supporting mentions for Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

To scoop the Best Picture - Musical or Comedy prize in January, it must beat Everything Everywhere All at Once, Triangle of Sadness, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Babylon.

Meanwhile, the race for Best Picture - Drama is between The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The other contenders for Best Actor - Comedy or Musical include Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, newcomer Diego Calva for Babylon, Adam Driver for Noah Baumbach's latest White Noise and Ralph Fiennes for The Menu.

Award season favourites Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler made the shortlist in the drama category for The Whale and Elvis, respectively, alongside Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams all made the cut for Best Actress for Tár, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans, as expected. Their competition includes The Woman King's Viola Davis, Blonde's Ana de Armas, Empire of Light's Olivia Colman, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Over in the TV categories, the sitcom Abbott Elementary came top with five nods, while other multiple nominees included The White Lotus, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Crown.

The nominees were read out by Lopez vs. Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Levya on America's Today show on Monday morning.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will take place on 10 January at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees as is follows:

Best Picture - Drama:

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Picture - Comedy or Musical:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Babylon

Best Actor - Drama:

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Austin Butler - Elvis

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best Actor - Comedy or Musical:

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Diego Calva - Babylon

Adam Driver - White Noise

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best Actress - Drama:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Best Actress - Comedy or Musical:

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everyhere All At Once

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Todd Field - Tár

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Best Original Score:

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Women Talking - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Best Original Song:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

Top Gun: Maverick - Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

Where the Crawdads Sing - Carolina by Taylor Swift

RRR - Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Ciao Papa by Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Best Animated Feature:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture - Non-English Language:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Actor - Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series:

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Television Actress - Drama Series:

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series:

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series:

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture:

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture:

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus