The Banshees of Inisherin leads 2023 Golden Globes nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the 2023 Golden Globes nominees with eight nods.
The dark comedy, about feuding friends, landed nominations for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh, Best Score for Carter Burwell, Best Actor - Comedy or Musical for Colin Farrell and supporting mentions for Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.
To scoop the Best Picture - Musical or Comedy prize in January, it must beat Everything Everywhere All at Once, Triangle of Sadness, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Babylon.
Meanwhile, the race for Best Picture - Drama is between The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water.
The other contenders for Best Actor - Comedy or Musical include Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, newcomer Diego Calva for Babylon, Adam Driver for Noah Baumbach's latest White Noise and Ralph Fiennes for The Menu.
Award season favourites Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler made the shortlist in the drama category for The Whale and Elvis, respectively, alongside Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.
Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams all made the cut for Best Actress for Tár, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans, as expected. Their competition includes The Woman King's Viola Davis, Blonde's Ana de Armas, Empire of Light's Olivia Colman, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
Over in the TV categories, the sitcom Abbott Elementary came top with five nods, while other multiple nominees included The White Lotus, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Crown.
The nominees were read out by Lopez vs. Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Levya on America's Today show on Monday morning.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will take place on 10 January at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees as is follows:
Best Picture - Drama:
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Picture - Comedy or Musical:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Babylon
Best Actor - Drama:
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Austin Butler - Elvis
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best Actor - Comedy or Musical:
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Diego Calva - Babylon
Adam Driver - White Noise
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best Actress - Drama:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical:
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everyhere All At Once
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Todd Field - Tár
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best Original Score:
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Women Talking - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat
The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Best Original Song:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
Top Gun: Maverick - Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
Where the Crawdads Sing - Carolina by Taylor Swift
RRR - Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Ciao Papa by Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
Best Animated Feature:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture - Non-English Language:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical/Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Actor - Drama Series:
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series:
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Television Actress - Drama Series:
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series:
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor - Television Series:
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Supporting Actress - Television Series:
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture:
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture:
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus