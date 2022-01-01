Prince Harry claims Royal Family household 'lies to protect' Prince William

Prince Harry has sensationally claimed the Royal Family institution is "happy to lie to protect" his brother Prince William.

In the trailer for the second volume of Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the British royal spoke out against the alleged "institutional gaslighting" that occurred before he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex quit the U.K. for California in 2020.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," Meghan said in a testimonial, before a commentator claimed the Royal Family institution was "actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation" about the couple.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," Harry sensationally alleged.

The trailer focuses on the couple's decision to step back as senior working royals and relocate to California to raise their three-year-old son Archie and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet, with footage showing Harry on "the freedom flight" out of London.

"They just wanted to be free, they wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that," said filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Speaking about their decision to leave, Meghan stated, "It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted," and Harry added, "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

The first volume of Harry & Meghan was released last week. It has been a ratings hit for Netflix but the couple has been criticised, with many people insisting the docuseries is at odds with their quest for privacy.

In response, the couple's global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, told The New York Times, "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

Volume two of Harry & Meghan will be released on Thursday.