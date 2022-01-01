Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande with reviving her 'flatlining' career

Jennifer Coolidge has thanked Ariana Grande for helping to revive her Hollywood career.



In an interview with the music superstar for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, The White Lotus actress credited Ariana with boosting her profile by giving her a cameo in the video for her 2019 song Thank U, Next.



"I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the Thank U, Next video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing," she praised. "You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in Thank U, Next and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."



While Ariana dismissed the comment, calling it the "most untrue thing" she had heard in her life, Jennifer insisted it was the truth.



"No, I really think that! And I think it's pretty cool. I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you're a very humble person, you wouldn't admit to it, but I'm just going to thank you," the 61-year-old added.



Since experiencing a career comeback with the success of The White Lotus, Jennifer also recently appeared in Netflix series The Watcher.