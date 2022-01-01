Christopher Backus cast in Dirty Angels

Christopher Backus has joined the cast of 'Dirty Angels'.

The 41-year-old actor is to star alongside Eva Green and Ruby Rose in the action-thriller that is being directed by Martin Campbell, the man behind the Bond movies 'GoldenEye' and 'Casino Royale'.

The story is set against the backdrop of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief as they are sent to rescue kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

Backus will play the Navy SEAL commander who recruits and assembles the team and ends up on the mission himself.

Alissa Silverman has penned the script for the film with shooting taking place in both Morocco and Greece.

Moshe Diamant is producing for Signature Pictures and will be joined by Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner for Millennium Media.

Christopher has been married to the Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino since 2004 and she explained how she loves playing board games together with her husband and their four children, sons Johnny and Holden and daughters Mattea and Lucia.

The 'Human Trafficking' star said: "Weekends are spent with my family on the beach and eating together at a big table. Then it’s game or movie night."

Mira also revealed that she was planning a trip to Scandinavia so the family can explore their roots in the region.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: " We hope to go to Norway and Sweden this summer so my kids and husband can explore the land of their Viking roots."