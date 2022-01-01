Rebel Wilson reveals first onscreen kiss with woman 'changed her love life completely'

Rebel Wilson has revealed kissing Charlotte Gainsbourg for their new movie The Almond and the Seahorse opened her heart up to the possibility of dating a woman.



In the drama, the actresses play two women who find comfort in each other and embark on an affair while their respective partners are suffering from traumatic brain injuries.



Rebel, who announced she was dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma earlier this year, explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter how kissing a woman for the first time for the movie influenced her love life.



"I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn't kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn't think it was that big of a deal or anything. Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life, I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did," she joked.



"If I hadn't had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don't know if I would have ever met Ramona. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I'm grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It's such an awesome thing."



Rebel, who admitted she was "so nervous" to film her first kissing scene with Charlotte, explained that she shot the film in 2021 and met Ramona at the end of that year.



"I don't think I would have been open to Ramona without those experiences, and she's just an amazing partner," she added.



The Almond and the Seahorse will be released in U.S. cinemas on Friday.